Verdugo Hills Coin Club to hold show
- Published: Mar 11, 2014, 8 PM
The Verdugo Hills Coin Club in California will hold its 2014 coin show in Van Nuys on March 23.
The one-day show will be at the Van Nuys Masonic Hall, 14750 Sherman Way, in Van Nuys. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dealer setup begins at 8 a.m. An early bird pass, offering the public access at 9 a.m., costs $20.
Admission is priced at $3 and children under the age of 12 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Parking is free.
Drawings will held during the show for silver and gold coins.
Go to the Verdugo Hills Coin Club website at www.verdugohillscoinclub.org for more details.
Community Comments
NEWS
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio