Verdugo Hills Coin Club to hold show

The Verdugo Hills Coin Club in California will hold its 2014 coin show in Van Nuys on March 23.

The one-day show will be at the Van Nuys Masonic Hall, 14750 Sherman Way, in Van Nuys. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dealer setup begins at 8 a.m. An early bird pass, offering the public access at 9 a.m., costs $20.

Admission is priced at $3 and children under the age of 12 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Parking is free.

Drawings will held during the show for silver and gold coins.

Go to the Verdugo Hills Coin Club website at www.verdugohillscoinclub.org for more details.