Vending machine service a prime coin opportunity: Morning Report

1. Vending machines

A recent post by Nebben11 on the American Numismatic Association blog briefly dove into what coins can be found in vending machines.

Vending machines from across the globe offer countless pieces of currency, some of which could be of significant value.

"I'm surprised that a lot of vending machine people aren't coin collectors," Nebben11 writes. "As someone who has been in the business for 11 years, I have found a lot of foreign and US coinage that normally haven't been seen by the mass public."

2. Currency, policy issues in Turkey are having an impact on the Turkish gold market

Drops in local demand and the collapse of the Turkish lira have left the gold market in Turkey in limbo.

3. The French Mint has issued warnings to those who're altering their coins

The Monnaie de Paris on May 27 distributed a letter by Chairman and CEO Christophe Beaux threatening legal action against "secondary market" companies that continue to engage in the process of modifying their coins.

