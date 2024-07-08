Variety of numismatic items offered in June 15 'literature' sale

Realizing $1,320 were 331 boxes that originally held the William P. Dunham collection of encased postage stamps and were from the collection of Wayne Homren, who used the boxes to display his own collection of these.

Louis E. Eliasberg Sr. is one of the most famous coin collectors of all time. His card catalog of his world coin collection led bidding at Kolbe and Fanning Numismatic Booksellers’ June 15 auction, bringing $15,600.

Prepared in an era that pre-dated the personal computer, the offering included approximately 2,858 typed index cards, each recording information on a single coin and including country, issuing party, metal, denomination, date of issue, mint, variety, condition, cost, and date and source of purchase. The world coin cards were grouped in three card trays: one for Europe, another for Central and North America, and another for South America.

David Fanning wrote, “The first part of the card catalogue is perhaps the most important, given that the cards record not only the coins constituting the Eliasberg collection of world coins, but the circumstances of their acquisition, including their source, price, and Eliasberg’s estimation of their condition.”

The notes provided the primary source material for much of the collection’s eventual cataloging when it was presented at various auctions.

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Also in the lot were 603 cards for Eliasberg’s collection of medals, encased postage stamps, paper money, framed items, silver bars and other items. Eliasberg’s collector’s card catalogue of sales records of United States coins, including approximately 974 typed index cards, each tracking sales records for non-gold single coins, ranging from Colonial American pieces to commemoratives, were included, alongside 459 typed index cards that recorded sales records of primarily gold coins at auction from 1973 to 1978.

Finally, the group included Eliasberg’s records for the nearly 950 coins he lent to the Philadelphia Mint for a display as part of the 1976 Bicentennial celebrations, alongside cards with diameter measurements for English and French coins, which he used to make custom display cases.

Fanning explained, “The care with which these exhibits were prepared is impressive, and some of the immense amount of behind-the-scenes work that went into these displays is revealed in the cards, which not only record the coins being exhibited, but carefully record the diameter of each coin for which a custom case was prepared.”

Fanning commented on the collector’s attention to detail, saying that they provide a more complete picture of Eliasberg’s collecting methods and tastes, writing, “The attention to detail and organization that served him well in other aspects of life are keenly evident here, and the curiosity that drives all well-rounded collections is apparent.”

Specially made boxes

Another interesting lot that showed the care that a collector took with his objects comprised 331 boxes that were prepared to house the William F. Dunham collection of encased postage stamps. The boxes were made by the T. James Clarke Box and Label Works, and each features a gold box lid, fitted with a cloth-lined, die-cut holder intended to hold a single encased postage stamp. Fanning called it, “A remarkable survival from one of the greatest collections ever formed of encased postage stamps.” They came from the collection of Wayne Homren, who acquired them from John J. Ford Jr., and Homren used them to display his own collection, including at the 2004 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money where he also served as General Chairman. The lot sold for $1,320.

Fantastic price for book

One of the surprises in the sale from the Homren consignment was the $3,900 that a book estimated at just $150 realized: a signed 1962 second printing of The Fantastic 1804 Dollar. It is an exceptionally rare example signed by authors Eric P. Newman and Kenneth E. Bressett, alongside research associates Walter H. Breen and Lynn Glaser. The four signatures are on the title page and included were emails between Bressett and Homren, discussing this copy. To put the strong price in perspective, another example of this book, with a lengthy inscription to Walter Breen by Bressett, where Bressett said, “The outcome was something none of us anticipated when the project was started, and the word ‘fantastic’ seems a little mild now,” sold for $360.

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