Variety collectors continue to make great finds

Major doubling to the word WE is seen on this 1995-D Lincoln cent submitted by Evelyn Centeno

John Gardner submitted this example of the classic 1972 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent. Here we see the major doubling on the date.

A Proof 1964 Lincoln cent submitted by David Mulberry shows strong doubling to the lower right on the Lincoln Memorial and the designer’s initials.

A 1946 Lincoln cent with a strong doubled die reverse was submitted by Marvin L. Young. Strong doubling shows on E PLURIBUS UNUM, the dots, the left wheat ear and stalk, and the left-most letters of UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, and ONE CENT. I have it listed as 1946 1¢ WDDR-001, while the Combined Organizations of Error Collectors of America lists it as 1-R-II+V and Coppercoins lists it as 1946P-1DR-001.

David Mulberry submitted a Proof 1964 Lincoln cent with a very strong reverse doubled die. Strong doubling shows on ONE CENT, the designer’s initials, the lower right of the Lincoln Memorial, OF AMERICA, and UNITED. I list it as 1964 1¢ Pr WDDR-081. The average life of Proof Lincoln cent dies is about 3,000 coins, suggesting that this variety is fairly scarce.

A specimen of the 1972 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse 1 cent was submitted by John Gardner. Among Lincoln cent doubled die varieties this one is second in popularity with the famous 1955 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent clearly at the top of the popularity list.

On the 1972 Lincoln DDO 1 cent, an extremely strong clockwise spread shows on the letters of LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, the front of the bust, and the date. I list this one as 1972 1¢ WDDO-001. The Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties lists it as FS-01-1972-101 (033.3) while CONECA tags it as 1-O-I and Coppercoins lists it as 1972P-1DO-001.

A 1995-D Lincoln cent from Evelyn Centeno has major obverse doubling on IN GOD WE TRUST, the upper hair details, the ear, eyelid, date, and Mint mark. I list it as 1995-D 1¢ WDDO-001. The Cherrypickers’ Guide lists it as FS-01-1995D-101 (041); CONECA has it as 3-O-V and Coppercoins lists it as 1995D-1DO-003.