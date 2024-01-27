Van Alfen named CCAC chairman for 2024

ANS chief curator Peter van Alfen is named the chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee for a one-year term beginning Jan. 30.

The chief curator of the American Numismatic Society, Dr. Peter van Alfen, is named chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee for a one-year term beginning Jan. 30. The appointment was made Jan. 10 by Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

Van Alfen was appointed to a four-year term on the CCAC in 2020 as the member specially qualified in numismatic curation. On the ANS staff for more than 20 years, van Alfen has led and developed the society’s flagship educational program, the Eric P. Newman Summer Graduate Seminar, and continues to serve, since 2004, as editor of the society’s quarterly publication, ANS Magazine.

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