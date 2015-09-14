1860-S Seated Liberty half dollar with luster brings solid value

A handsome, lightly circulated ANACS AU-55 1860-S Seated Liberty half dollar represented a solid value for the $440.63 it sold for at the 2015 American Numismatic Association auctions.

Both Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Heritage Auctions hosted massive auctions at this year’s American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill., Aug. 11 to 15.

While six-figure rarities often capture headlines, the sheer volume of these auctions provide many opportunities for collectors to add coins to their collection at more reasonable price points.

Here is one of three coins we're profiling in this week's Market Analysis that sold for less than $500 and that each provide solid value for the money.

The Coin

1860-S Seated Liberty half dollar, AU-55

The Price

$440.63

The Story

An 1860-S Seated Liberty half dollar graded About Uncirculated 55 by ANACS sold for $440.63 as part of Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ online ANA sessions held after the official ANA floor sessions.

Despite a bit of wear at the high points, the scarce San Francisco issue offered ample remaining luster. The mintage of 472,000 pieces has a low survival rate, and examples in Mint State are infrequently offered, with the finest examples being several grading MS-64.

With AU-58 pieces selling for more than $1,000 and lower-level Mint State examples selling for twice that, this example offered solid value for the grade. Especially when one considers that a different example also graded AU-55 by Professional Coin Grading Service sold for $646.25 at a Heritage auction last year.

