The combined maximum mintage for the Proof and Uncirculated versions of the 2019-P Apollo 11 50th Anniversary silver dollar of normal dimensions is 400,000 coins. The Uncirculated version is illustrated here.

The Philadelphia Mint is also executing production of the regular-sized Proof 2019-P Apollo 11 50th Anniversary silver dollar.

The 2019-P Apollo 11 50th Anniversary 5-ounce silver dollar is being struck only in a Proof version at the Philadelphia Mint. Maximum mintage is 100,000 coins.

The maximum legislated mintage for the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary copper-nickel clad half dollar is 750,000 coins. Illustrated is the Uncirculated version, a product of the Denver Mint.

The Proof 2019-W Apollo 11 50th Anniversary $5 gold coin is being struck at the West Point Mint in New York.

The maximum mintage for the 2019-W Apollo 11 50th Anniversary $5 gold coins is set at a combined 50,000 pieces in Proof and Uncirculated versions.

The United States Mint has released images of examples of the four 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary commemorative coins that go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Jan. 24.

The curved coins feature a concave obverse and convex reverse bearing designs commemorating the historic Apollo 11 mission by U.S. astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin that culminated in Armstrong and Aldrin’s July 20, 1969, walk on the moon.

The enabling legislation, Public Law 114-282, authorizes the combined production in Proof and Uncirculated versions of up to 50,000 gold $5 coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars. The act also requires production of up to 100,000 3-inch 5-ounce silver dollars in a Proof-only version.

The standard 1.5-inch silver dollars, like the 5-ounce coins, are being struck in .999 fine silver. It is the first time a U.S. commemorative silver dollar is being struck in .999 fine silver instead of the standard .900 fine silver as with previous commemorative silver dollar coins.

As of Jan. 2, pricing was not yet announced for any of the Apollo 11 commemorative product options. The Mint usually releases its pricing for all options except the gold coins via posting on the Federal Register, with gold coin pricing announced closer to the release date.

