Civil Rights Act, HOF coins share Civil Rights Game spotlight

The subjects of two recent U.S. Mint commemorative coin programs come together as the 50th anniversary of the 1964 Civil Rights Act is celebrated with a Major League Baseball game in Houston on Friday, May 30.



The Civil Rights Game will take place at 6:45 p.m. CT Friday between the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles at the Astros’ Minute Maid Park.



Prior to the game are two events where representatives from the U.S. Mint will be present.



A Baseball and Civil Rights Movement Roundtable Discussion will take place Thursday, May 29, at 12:30 p.m. CT at the park, and an MLB Beacon Awards Luncheon will be held at noon CT on Friday at Hilton Americas Houston.



Admission to the discussion is free. Tickets for the luncheon and the game can be purchased on MLB's website.



"Please stop by and learn about our 2014 Civil Rights Act of 1964 Silver Dollar and 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame Clad Half-Dollar,” a Facebook event posted by the Mint reads.



If you’re looking to get your hands on the Mint’s 2014 commemoratives, you can purchase the Civil Rights Act Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars, as well as the National Baseball Hall of Fame Proof and Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollars, on the Mint’s website.



The National Baseball Hall of Fame Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars, and Proof and Uncirculated gold $5 coins are sold out.

