U.S. Mint updates Proof 2021-W American Eagle sales figures

The U.S. Mint’s latest sales figures for the first Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar show more than 330,000 coins sold in the two options offered.

Two U.S. Mint products featuring the Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar went on sale Feb. 11 and became “currently unavailable” within minutes. And within minutes, Mint customers began complaining about what they perceived more of the same from the Mint.

Sales for the U.S. Mint’s numismatic products offering containing the Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar with the original reverse breached the 330,000-coin mark based on figures released to Coin World Feb. 19.

Two sales options offering the coin opened for public sale Feb. 11 and are listed as “currently unavailable.”

The single Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar option, offered at $73 each without any household order restriction, was reported Feb. 19 to have sales totaling 293,444 coins. The sales catalog lists a maximum issue of 327,440 coins.

The Congratulations set, offered for $75, was listed with sales of 35,615 sets.

The total sales figure also includes 40-coin bulk discount packs sold to dealers, with the coins in plastic capsules. The sales total of 678 does not indicate whether the sales figure is a total number of coins in 40-coin packs or the number of packs sold.

“Currently unavailable” status suggests that the products are not available at this time, but the Mint could offer more coins when they become available.

Mint customers have been reporting releases of small numbers of coins after the initial Feb. 11 launch.

The coins tend to sell out quickly. Mint customers who click the “Remind Me” button on the product page may receive an alert from the Mint when these additional quantities become available.

Additional coins would come from customer-canceled orders or orders canceled by the Mint where credit cards expired.

The Mint plans to release a second American Eagle silver dollar mid-year bearing a new reverse design as part of anti-counterfeiting efforts.

