The .999 fine silver medal will bear the same obverse and reverse designs as the $25 gold coin but without coin inscriptions.

These designs were approved for the 2020-W End of World War II 75th Anniversary 24-karat gold $25 coin.

Designs approved on behalf of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for a gold coin and silver medal honoring the 75th anniversary of the end of U.S. combat involvement in World War II were revealed Sept. 2 by the U.S. Mint.

The .9999 fine half-ounce gold $25 coin and .999 fine silver medal are slated to be released on Nov. 9.

The obverse and reverse designs for the gold coin will also appear on the silver medal, except the medal designs will appear without coin inscriptions or denomination.

The common obverse design depicts an eagle in flight grasping an olive branch, symbolizing peace, in its right talons. The design is inspired by the 1945 version of the Great Seal of the United States, which portrays the eagle facing right toward the olive branch. Inscriptions both coin and medal share are LIBERTY, 1945 and WORLD WAR II.

Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Ronald Sanders created the obverse design, which was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The common reverse design echoes the sun element on the obverse of the 1945 World War II Victory Medal. The sun depicted on that medal has, 75 years later, risen to noonday brilliance. It shines on the olive branches. Inscriptions on the gold coin reverse are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, IN GOD WE TRUST, 75th ANNIVERSARY, 2020, AU 24K, 1/2 OZ. and $25.

The inscription on the silver medal reverse is 75th ANNIVERSARY. AIP artist Donna Weaver, a retired Mint sculptor-engraver, created the reverse design, which Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon sculpted.

The Mint has not released details of maximum mintages for the gold coins and silver medals, ordering limits or pricing.

The gold coin and silver medal are in addition to privy-marked American Eagle 1-ounce gold and silver coins to be issued Nov. 5.

The privy-marked Proof 2020-W American Eagle $50 gold coin has a maximum release of 1,945 coins, and the privy-marked Proof American Eagle silver dollar, an authorization of 75,000 coins.

