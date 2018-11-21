This graphic illustrates the polishing and frosting areas for the 2018 Silver Reverse Proof set’s dime (and used also on the set’s other coins except for the half dollar). Proof polishing areas are indicated in greenish yellow, standard laser frosting in orange and light frosting in green.

The similar-appearing finish on the Roosevelt dime and other coins in the set was achieved with levels of intensity in frosting that differed from those used on the half dollar.

Illustrated above is the Reverse Proof 2018-S Kennedy silver half dollar, treated with finishes that differ from those used for the remaining coins in the limited-edition 10-coin set.

Color production graphic illustrates the areas of the design and levels of laser frosting on the Reverse Proof 2018-S Kennedy silver half dollar. Blue is heavy frosting, lime green is a “light” treatment and purple is a “light plus” treatment.

Dies for the 2018-S Reverse Proof silver Kennedy half dollar received surface treatments different from the other nine coins in the San Francisco 2018 Reverse Proof Silver Set.

Dies used to strike the 2018-S Kennedy half dollar in the San Francisco Mint 2018 Silver Reverse Proof set received a surface treatment completely different from the remaining nine coins in the limited-edition set, although the treatments resulted in all the coins having the same basic appearance.

Limited to a release of 200,000 sets, the numismatic product is listed as sold out. The Nov. 11 U.S. Mint sale report records 199,117 sets issued.

The set contains a Lincoln copper-plated cent, Jefferson copper-nickel 5-cent coin, Jim Thorpe, Native American manganese-brass clad dollar, and .900 fine silver Roosevelt dime, Kennedy half dollar and five America the Beautiful quarter dollars, reflecting Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Voyageurs National Park, Cumberland Island National Seashore, and Block Island National Wildlife Refuge.

Dies to strike each of the coins in the set are subjected to a combination of polishing and laser frosting operations that are executed mechanically or manually. On the dies, all of the devices to be raised on the finished coin are recessed.

On the Reverse Proof 2018-S Kennedy silver half dollar, a heavy frosted finish was imparted on the obverse and reverse fields, shown in blue on the color graphic. The obverse areas shown in purple, Kennedy’s portrait and the rim, received a light plus finish; a light finish, represented in lime green, was applied on the date, Mint mark, LIBERTY and IN GOD WE TRUST.

On the reverse, a light finish was executed on UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, HALF DOLLAR and the 50 stars encircling the eagle. The eagle, olive branch, arrows, ribbon inscribed E PLURIBUS UNUM, rays, clouds and stars above the eagle received a light plus treatment.

To achieve these results, portions of the die’s design area were masked off by computer-generated templates. Each part of the design to be treated received a laser treatment executed at different levels of intensity, providing varying aesthetic results.

The other Reverse Proof coins in the set (all of the denominations except the half dollar) received a mirror polish on the main design, inscriptions, date and Mint mark, a standard laser-frosted finish on the fields and a light laser frosting treatment on the rim.

On standard Proof coins, raised elements, such as the portrait or main design, inscriptions, date and Mint mark, are frosted, while the fields are polished to the mirror effect.

