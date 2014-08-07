U.S. Mint to issue Reverse Proof set in 2015

This story was updated at 2:54 p.m. Eastern Time with new information.

The United States Mint plans to issue a 2015 Reverse Proof set, according to J. Marc Landry, the Mint’s acting associate director for sales and marketing.

The Mint's plans for 2015 for Proof set coins are the following:



1. Standard Proof set: Coins in this 14-coin set will exhibit multiple finishes. The multiple finishes set will replace the current standard set bearing a uniform Proof finish, i.e., frosted devices against mirrored fields.

2. Silver Proof set: The existing 14-coin set will be continued.

3. A Reverse Proof set or sets: This set will mark the 50th anniversary of the production of Proof coins at the San Francisco Mint. The Mint may offer one or possibly two sets — a Reverse Proof set in base metals and, and possibly a set with the silver dime, quarter dollars and half dollar.

Meeting Aug. 7 with Coin World at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill., Landry said each of the coins in the 2015 Reverse Proof set would exhibit mirrored design devices against a frosted background. Regular Proof coins exhibit frosted devices against mirrored fields.

Whether the coins in the 14-coin Reverse Proof set will all be base metal or will include .900 fine silver versions of the Roosevelt dime, the five America the Beautiful quarter dollars and the Kennedy half dollar has not been decided. However, U.S. Mint Deputy Director Richard A. Peterson said that if just one set is issued, he would prefer the Reverse Proof set to include the silver versions of the dime, quarter dollar and half dollar rather than the copper-nickel clad versions.

The Reverse Proof sets would also include Reverse Proof versions of the copper-plated zinc Lincoln cent, copper-nickel Jefferson 5-cent coin, and the four 2015 Presidential dollars and single 2015 Native American dollar, all in their manganese-brass clad composition.

The coins for the planned sets will be struck at the San Francisco Mint and bear the production facility’s S Mint mark.

