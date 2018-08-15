U.S. Mint to issue 2019 Virtues of Liberty gold coin
- Published: Aug 15, 2018, 11 AM
The United States Mint will introduce a gold coin series espousing the Virtues of Liberty starting in 2019.
Mint Director David Ryder revealed the program on Aug. 14 in an interview with Coin World senior editor Paul Gilkes during the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Philadelphia.
The Mint sponsored a media meeting on Aug. 14. Coin World was the only news publication to attend the meeting, where Gilkes spoke with Ryder for an hour, discussing a wide range of topics of interest to collectors.
The Virtues of Liberty gold coin presumably will follow in the footsteps of the American Liberty gold coins of 2015, 2017 and 2018, the 2016 Centennial gold coins, and the 2009 Saint-Gaudens, Ultra-High Relief gold coin, all of which were special gold coins issued by the U.S. Mint under its own authority.
The Mint has broad authority to issue gold coins without congressional approval. The 2009, 2015, 2016, and 2017 coins were issued under that authority, as will be the 2019 Virtues of Liberty gold coin.
Coin World will publish a full report on the 2019 program in its September monthly edition and in a detailed story at its website later this week.
