U.S. Mint offering gold Uncirculated 2014 American Eagle May 22

Two weeks after the release of the Proof 2014 American Buffalo 1-ounce gold coin on May 8 will come the release of another popular gold coin from the U.S. Mint.



Orders for the Uncirculated 2014 American Eagle 1-counce gold coin can be made beginning May 22 at noon ET, according to the Mint. The coin contains the “W” Mint mark representing the West Point, N.Y., facility where it was struck.



"The obverse (heads) features Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ full-length figure of Liberty with flowing hair holding a torch in her right hand and an olive branch in her left," the Mint's online description of the coin reads. "The reverse (tails) design, executed by sculptor Miley Busiek, features a male eagle carrying an olive branch flying above a nest containing a female eagle and her eaglets."

The price of the coin is not yet determined. Those interested can expect a known price based on the value of gold and where that value falls on the Mint’s pricing grid closer to the opening of sales.



The Proof American Buffalo’s $1,640 price tag was released less than 24 hours before that coin went on sale.



The Uncirculated coin comes sheathed in plastic and inside a presentation case.

Visit the Mint's online catalog or call 800-872-6468 to order.