Mint striking Proof 2016-S America the Beautiful quarter dollars
- Published: Nov 10, 2015, 11 AM
The coinage presses at the San Francisco Mint have been hard at work since the beginning of September striking Proof 2016-S America the Beautiful quarter dollars.
U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said by email Nov. 9 that the San Francisco Mint began striking the five Proof 2016-S copper-nickel clad quarters on Sept. 8. Production of the Proof 2016-S .900 fine silver quarter dollars began on Sept. 24, according to White.
The base metal quarter dollars are struck on planchets composed of outer layers of 75 percent copper and 25 percent nickel bonded to a core of pure copper. The 90 percent silver coins are alloyed with 10 percent copper.
The copper-nickel clad quarter dollars are to be incorporated into the five-coin 2016 America the Beautiful Quarters Proof set and the 14-coin 2016 Proof set.
The silver quarters are to be offered in the five-coin 2016 America the Beautiful Silver Quarters Proof set, the 14-coin 2016 Silver Proof set and the eight-coin 2016 Limited-Edition Silver Proof set, if that set is offered.
Pricing information and release dates are yet to be announced for each set.
The quarter dollars bear reverse designs reflecting Shawnee National Forest in Illinois; Cumberland Gap National Historical Park in Kentucky; Harpers Ferry National Historical Park in West Virginia; Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota; and Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) in South Carolina.
