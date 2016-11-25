Which U.S. Mint products are you waiting for?

The Uncirculated 2016-P Fort Moultrie 5-ounce silver quarter dollar is the numismatic version of the bullion coin.

The 2016 Limited-Edition Silver Proof set contains eight coins struck in two finenesses at two different U.S. Mint production facilities.

The Uncirculated 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar has no mintage limits or ordering restrictions.

U.S. Mint customers can begin ordering the Uncirculated 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar at noon ET Dec. 1.

With calendar year 2016 quickly winding down, at least three anticipated United States Mint numismatic products still await release.

High on that list is the Dec. 1 issue of the Uncirculated 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar, the second of the two collector versions of the coin that mark the 30th anniversary of the American Eagle silver dollar program.

The coin will go on sale for $44.95 with no product or household ordering limit.

This Uncirculated anniversary coin, like the Proof version, bears an edge inscribed 30th ANNIVERSARY. The Proof 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar was issued Sept. 16.

The anniversary edge inscription for the two numismatic versions is mandated in legislation passed by Congress in December 2015. Except for the inscription, the edge is plain, imparted by a three-part, segmented collar.

The bullion version of the silver American Eagle, which bears no Mint mark, retains the standard reeded edge.

Limited-Edition Silver Proof set

By the time the Uncirculated American Eagle silver dollar is released, sales for the 2016 Limited-Edition Silver Proof set will have been running for a week.

The eight-coin set goes on sale at noon ET Nov. 25.

The set, restricted to a maximum of 50,000 sets and offered at $139.95 per set, contains the following:

??One Proof 2016-W American Eagle, 30th Anniversary 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar, struck at the West Point Mint.

The remaining coins in the set are struck in .900 fine silver in Proof finish at the San Francisco Mint, with the facility’s S Mint mark:

??One 2016-S Roosevelt dime.

??One 2016-S Kennedy half dollar.

??Five 2016-S quarter dollars from the America the Beautiful Quarters Program, honoring Shawnee National Forest in Illinois, Cumberland Gap National Historical Park in Kentucky, Harpers Ferry National Historical Park in West Virginia, Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota, and Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) in South Carolina.

Last 2016 5-ounce silver coin

At noon ET Dec. 8, the U.S. Mint will open sales for the Uncirculated 2015-P Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

Limited to an issue of 30,000 coins at $149.95 each, the coin is the fifth and final issue in that program for 2016.

The Uncirculated coins are struck on the same 5-ounce .999 fine silver planchets as the bullion version, but receive a post-strike finish.