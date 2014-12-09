U.S. Mint sets new silver bullion sales record

Calendar year 2014 has been a record-breaking one for U.S. Mint sales of American Eagle 1 oz. .999 fine silver bullion coins.

Editor's note: This story and the numbers it reports were last updated on Dec. 10.

That silver bullion sales record the U.S. Mint was close to hitting at the end of November?



It has been topped.



The Mint has sold 43,051,000 ounces worth of American Eagle .999 fine silver bullion coins as of Dec. 10, according to its website. That tops the previous single-year sales record of 42,675,000 ounces, a mark set in 2013.

"Our American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins remain the coin of choice for investors around the world," U.S. Mint Deputy Director Dick Peterson said in a Dec. 9 release. "We are proud of our role as a leader in the global bullion coin market."

After 3,426,000 ounces of U.S. Mint silver were sold in November, December is off to a strong start with 1,504,000 ounces already spoken for.

Two times during 2014 monthly sales totals have exceeded 5 million coins. In March, 5,354,000 coins were sold, and 5,790,000 were sold in October.

INFOGRAPHIC: How are 2014 U.S. Mint bullion sales through November?

The record-setting year in silver sales comes as U.S. Mint gold sales have lagged.

As of Dec. 8, the Mint has sold 523,000 ounces worth of 2014 American Eagle gold bullion coins, leaving it more than 300,000 ounces short of the 2013 year-end total of 856,500.

Bullion coins struck by the U.S. Mint are not sold directly to the public. The coins are sold to a network of authorized purchasers, priced at the day's closing London PM silver spot price plus a small premium per coin.

These authorized purchasers sell the coins to collectors, investors and other dealers.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Numismatists at ICG identify previously unknown 1803 Draped Bust dollar obverse

U.S. Mint announces Dec. 5 maximum mintage of 75,000 for gold half dollar

2014 American $1 Coin and Currency Sets: Sales resume, again, on Dec. 4 after brief period of sales Dec. 3

Collectors love finding coins bearing the 'CC' Mint mark from the Carson City Mint

Reader wonders if a 'gold' medal he bought on eBay for $74 could be worth more

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!