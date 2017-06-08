The Proof 2017-P American Liberty 225th Anniversary silver medal is being struck to order, with no product limits or household ordering restrictions.

A Proof 2017-P American Liberty 225th Anniversary silver medal is the first of five silver medals to be issued in 2017 in conjunction with the celebration of the U.S. Mint's 225th anniversary.

The inaugural price for the first American Liberty silver medal of 2017 when it goes on sale at noon ET June 14 is $59.95. The medal is the first of five being issued as part of the U.S. Mint's 225th anniversary celebration.

The Proof 2017-P 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal is being struck to order at the Philadelphia Mint, with no product limit or household ordering restriction. The medal is accompanied by an illustrated booklet documenting the medal's development and production.

SS Central America reveals thousands of new findings, celebrating the ‘house organ’: Another column in the June 19 Coin World details what a ‘house organ’ is, and expounds on some intriguing half dollar varieties.

The silver medals will near the same designs that appear on the 2017-W American Liberty, 225th Anniversary gold $100 coin but without the coin inscriptions.

The Philadelphia Mint will be striking two medals — the one offered as a single Proof medal going on sale June 14, and the second as a Reverse Proof medal available only in a four-medal set also to contain medals struck at the San Francisco, West Point, and Denver Mints.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The other medals available only in the set are a 2017-S medal that also has a standard Proof finish, a 2017-W medal exhibiting an Enhanced Uncirculated finish, and a 2017-D medal with an Uncirculated finish.

Details on the number of single 2017 medals from the Philadelphia Mint and number of four-medal sets to be offered, along with pricing, are not yet announced by U.S. Mint officials.

The four-medal set is to be offered sometime later in 2017.

The raw planchets provided to the U.S. Mint for the silver medals are the same as those supplied for the American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar coins.