The American Memorial Park and War in the Pacific National Historical Park quarter dollars are the 47th and 48th of 56 to be issued under the U.S. Mint's America the Beautiful Quarters program.

The quarter dollars to be exchanged following the launch ceremonies for the American Memorial Park and War in the Pacific National Historical Park issues will be Denver Mint strikes.

Getting to the next two America the Beautiful quarter dollar launch events will take more than a simple road-trip for most potential participants. Both will be set at U.S. territories in the Pacific Ocean, far from the U.S. mainline.

The United States Mint on Feb. 28 released details for official launch ceremonies for the 47th and 48th America the Beautiful quarter dollars.

The two coins bear reverse designs reflecting national parks in two of the five U.S. territories — American Memorial Park in the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, and War in the Pacific National Historical Park on Guam.

The American Memorial Park quarter dollar launch and coin exchange will be held at 10 a.m. Chamorro Standard Time April 30 at American Memorial Park Amphitheater, Micro Beach Road, Garapan, Saipan, Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands. Chamorro Standard Time is 15 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time. A coin forum will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. CST April 29 at the American Memorial Park Visitor Center Theatre, Micro Beach Road, Saipan.

Just a few days later, in the same time zone, the official U.S. Mint launch ceremony and coin exchange will be held at 10 a.m. May 3 for the War in Pacific National Historical Park quarter dollar. The event will be held at the War in the Pacific National Historical Park, Asan Beach Park in Asan, Guam.

A coin forum will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. May 2 at the War in the Pacific National Historical Park, T. Stell Newman Visitor Center, Marine Corps Drive (outside the Navy base main gate), Sumay, Guam

U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder will represent the Mint at the events for both quarter dollar releases and forums.

The Bank of Guam will sponsor the coin exchanges for both quarter dollars. Attendees will be able to exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of Denver Mint strikes for each quarter dollar release.

Coin designs

The American Memorial Park quarter dollar reverse was designed by former U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver and current U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Donna Weaver and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.

The Mint historical narrative provides context for the site: “American Memorial Park in Northern Mariana Islands honors the thousands of American troops and local residents of Saipan who gave their lives during the Marianas Campaign of World War II. At the Court of Honor, the American flag is displayed at the center of the Flag Circle and surrounded by the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, and Coast Guard flags. The Court of Honor consists of 26 granite panels inscribed with the names of 5,204 service members who died.

“The War in the Pacific National Historical Park quarter dollar reverse depicts American forces coming ashore at Asan Bay, strengthening the number of troops on the island in the fight for Guam and its eventual liberation,” the design narrative continues. “Inscriptions are ‘WAR IN THE PACIFIC,’ ‘GUAM,’ ‘2019,’ and ‘E PLURIBUS UNUM.’?”

AIP Artist Joel Iskowitz designed the coin and Mint Sculptor-Engraver Michael Gaudioso sculptured it.

According to the historical narrative, “The westernmost park of all the National Park Service sites, Guam’s War in the Pacific National Historical Park honors the bravery, courage, and sacrifice of those participating in the campaigns of the Pacific Theater during World War II. The park also conserves and interprets a variety of amazing resources found on the Island of Guam. War in the Pacific National Historical Park has the highest biological diversity of any national park, with both underwater and land areas.”

The American Memorial Park quarter dollar is to be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on April 1.

The War in the Pacific National Historical Park quarter dollar is to be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on June 3.

