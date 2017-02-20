When and where: Frederick Douglass quarter launch
- Published: Feb 20, 2017, 5 AM
The official launch ceremony for the 2017 Frederick Douglass National Historic Site quarter dollar will be held at 10 a.m. ET April 4 at the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site, 1411 W St. SE in Washington, D.C.
The coin is the 37th of 56 quarter dollars to be issued in the America the Beautiful Quarters program.
Following the ceremony, attendees may exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of the new quarter dollars from the Philadelphia Mint. A sponsoring bank for the coin exchange has not yet been disclosed.
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A coin forum during which the public may exchange thoughts with U.S. Mint officials will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. April 3 at U.S. Mint headquarters, 801 9th St. NW, in Washington, D.C.
The 2017 Frederick Douglass National Historic Site is scheduled to be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on April 3, the same day coins are to be offered by the U.S. Mint in bags and rolls as numismatic products at premiums above face value.
In the program, one coin is issued with distinctive reverse designs recognizing a national park or historic site for each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories — Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa and Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands.
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