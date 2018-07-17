The U.S. Mint recorded first-day sales July 12 of 3,471 Uncirculated 2018-W American Eagle $50 gold coins. The product is limited to 10,000 pieces .

The inaugural price was $1,590 per coin. Pricing for the coins can change if the spot price of gold changes beyond a range established in the Mint’s pricing grid for precious metals coins containing gold.

The 2018 version of the Uncirculated coin struck at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark is limited to a maximum product release of 10,000. The Mint placed a cap on the maximum number of coins offered based on annual sales of the numismatic product over the past several years.

The Uncirculated American Eagle coins are struck on the same .9167 fine gold planchets as the bullion version except with a more satiny finish. The bullion version does not bear the W Mint mark while the Uncirculated version does.

The Uncirculated version was introduced in calendar year 2006 to mark the 20th anniversary of the introduction of the American Eagle coin program in 1986.

