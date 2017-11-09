Naxion, formerly National Analysts Worldwide, conducts the U.S. Mint's customer satisfaction research, usually in the form of random pop-up surveys that appear to customers accessing the www.usmint.gov website.

The U.S. Mint is seeking public input through Nov. 30 concerning renewal of currently approved information collection, including customer satisfaction and opinion surveys and focus group interview.

The U.S. Mint posted the notice on the Federal Register Nov. 6.

The U.S. Mint currently contracts with the firm Naxion, formerly National Analysts Worldwide, to conduct surveys on customer satisfaction concerning existing products, potential future products, the manner in which the products are delivered, and the potential for increased customer demand.

Surveys are often conducted with Mint customers who have ordered products in the past and are likely to do so in the future.

Participation in the NAXION surveys of target customers is through random selection. These are separate from the surveys often solicited through pop-up requests when customers place an order online at www.usmint.gov. Customers have the option to accept or decline the ipop-up nvitation for the customer feedback surveys. The pop-up surveys are conducted by ForeSee.

The U.S. Mint estimates that more than 50,000 U.S. Mint customers chose to accept the invitations to participate in customer satisfaction surveys over a three-year period.

All written comments should be directed to Mary Ann Scharbrough, Records Officer, Office of the Director, United States Mint, 801 Ninth Street N.W., Washington, DC 20220; by telephone to 202-384–5805; or by email to mary.scharbrough@usmint.treas.gov.

Full details on the U.S. Mint customer feedback solicitation can be found online here.