U.S. Mint schedules Ellis Island quarter launch

Coin image courtesy of U.S. Mint: background image of Ellis Island courtesy of Library of Congress.

The 2017 Ellis Island National Monument quarter dollar is the 39th of 56 coins to be issued under the America's Beautiful Quarters Program.

The U.S. Mint’s official launch ceremony for the 2017 Ellis Island National Monument quarter dollar is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET Aug. 30 at the flagpole area on the island.

Access is via Liberty State Park from New Jersey or from Battery Park in New York City.

The flagpole is at the point near the Ellis Island Immigration Museum not far from where ferry passengers disembark.

Mint officials plan to conduct the traditional coin forum as well, though at a nontraditional time. The forum, during which Mint officials discuss future programs and receive input from the public, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at the same flagpole location as the launch ceremony.

Typically, the Mint’s coin forum is held the night before the launch ceremony.

Immediately following the launch ceremony, the public will have the opportunity to exchange cash for $10 face value, 40-coin rolls of Uncirculated circulation-quality 2017-P quarter dollars.

The bank sponsoring the roll exchange is not yet determined, according to U.S. Mint officials.

The reverse of the Ellis Island National Monument quarter dollar, which is New Jersey’s entry in the America the Beautiful quarters program, depicts an immigrant family approaching Ellis Island with a mixture of hope and uncertainty. The hospital building can be seen in the background.

The design was created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Barbara Fox and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill. The initials of both artists appear in the design.

The coin goes into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on Aug. 28.

The 2017 Ellis Island National Monument quarter dollar will be the 39th of 56 coins to be issued in the America the Beautiful quarters program. The program concludes in 2021 with the coin representing Tuskeegee Airmen National Historic Site in Alabama.