U.S. Mint officials have announced household limits for the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary commemorative coins when they go on sale Jan. 24.

United States Mint customers seeking to purchase the two lowest-mintage pieces in the Apollo 11 50th Anniversary commemorative coin program will face household limits of five of the 5-ounce silver dollars and one of the gold $5 half eagles when they go on sale Jan. 24.

According to Michael White of the U.S. Mint Office of Corporate Communication, the household limit for the 1.5-inch silver dollar will be 100 pieces, and no limit will be imposed on purchases of the copper-nickel clad half dollar.

A limit of five sets per household is also in place for the Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Half Dollar set. The set will contain two coins — the Proof 2019-S Apollo 11 half dollar and an Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019 Kennedy half dollar. The product will be limited to an edition of 100,000 sets.

All household limits will apply for the first 24 hours of the sales and will be lifted after that point should any coins remain available for purchase. According to White, “These household order limits follow a policy established in 2017.”

The U.S. Mint will also jointly market, with the Royal Australian Mint, a special set containing a U.S. Apollo 11 half dollar and an Australian 1-ounce silver $5 coin celebrating the anniversary. The Royal Australian Mint will sell the set, with the United States Mint website providing a link to Australian website.

As of Jan. 11, the Mint had not yet revealed pricing for any of the coins or sets.

