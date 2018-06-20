The 10-coin set is divided into two plastic lenses of five coins each.

The five 2018 quarter dollars in the Reverse Proof set are struck in .900 fine silver as are the Roosevelt dime and Kennedy half dollar in the second five coin lens.

The 2018-S San Francisco 50th Anniversary Silver Reverse Proof set goes on sale from the U.S. Mint on July 23.

Each of the 10 coins in the 2018-S San Francisco Mint Silver Reverse Proof set going on sale July 23 will bear a finish featuring mirrored devices against frosted fields. The set celebrates 50 years of Proof set production at the facility.

The maximum release for the 2018-S San Francisco Mint Silver Reverse Proof set to go on sale July 23 at noon Eastern Time from the U.S. Mint is 200,000 sets.

For the first 24 hours, sales will be restricted to 10 sets per household. Bulk orders will also be accepted. After the first 24 hours, the sales restrictions will be lifted.

Mint spokesman Michael White says bulk program participants have exactly the same restrictions during the household order limit as everyone else, at 10 sets apiece for the first 24 hours, until the limits are lifted.

According to White, the price paid per set by bulk purchasers “is dictated by the tier discount level each bulk account has achieved. Only people who have applied and been accepted to the bulk program are eligible for bulk discount pricing.”

The regular price for the set is at $54.95.

The limited-edition set is being issued to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Proof set production at the San Francisco Mint.

Unlike the standard Proof set that exhibits frosted raised devices against mirror-polished fields, each of the 10 coins in the set will bear a finish featuring mirrored devices against frosted fields.

The Roosevelt dime, Kennedy half dollar and five America the Beautiful quarter dollars will be struck in .900 fine silver, while the remaining coins will be struck in their standard base metals.

One lens will contain the five silver quarter dollars honoring Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore (Michigan), Apostle Islands National Lakeshore (Wisconsin), Voyageurs National Park (Minnesota), Cumberland Island National Seashore (Georgia), and Block Island National Wildlife Refuge (Rhode Island).

The second lens will contain the Lincoln copper-plated zinc cent, the Jefferson copper-nickel 5-cent coin, the Roosevelt silver dime, the Kennedy silver half dollar and the Native American manganese-brass clad dollar honoring Jim Thorpe.

