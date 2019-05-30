Assistant Mint Engraver Frank Gasparro designed and engraved the reverse of the Kennedy half dollar.

Chief U.S. Mint Engraver Gilroy Roberts was wrongly credited as the desigener and engraver for both the obverse and reverse of the Kennedy half dollar on the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Half Dollar set certificate of authenticity. Roberts did just the obverse.

The U.S. Mint is providing corrected replacement sleeves for product packaging that contained a factual error. The replacement is free of charge to customers who ordered the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Proof Half Dollar set.

The original sleeve, which contains the set’s certificate of authenticity, credits Chief U.S. Mint Engraver Gilroy Roberts with designing and engraving both the obverse and reverse of the set’s Kennedy half dollar.

Inside Coin World: Spotlight on two 1916-S dimes: Columns found only in the June 17 issue of “Coin World” look at 1916-S dimes, death from cleaning coins, and counterfeiter biographies.

While Roberts designed and engraved the obverse, the Heraldic Eagle reverse was designed and engraved by Assistant Engraver Frank Gasparro, who was confirmed as chief engraver upon Roberts’ departure in 1964.

The two-coin set contains a Proof 2019-S Apollo 11 50th Anniversary copper-nickel clad half dollar and an Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S Kennedy copper-nickel clad half dollar. The Kennedy half dollar is available only in the set.

The set is restricted to an issue of 100,000 sets. Approximately 70,000 sets with the misprinted artistic credits were shipped to customers.

The misprinted certificate of authenticity was signed by then Acting Deputy Mint Director David Croft. The corrected certificate of authenticity will bear the facsimile signature of U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder and properly credit Gasparro for the reverse design.

Customers do not have to return the entire set to receive the replacement sleeve, but must have placed an order for the set with the Mint.

Customers who received a 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Proof Half Dollar set and want a replacement sleeve can contact the Mint directly at 1-800-872-6468.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter