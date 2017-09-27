U.S. Mint ready to unveil World War I coin designs

Designs for the 2018 World War I American Veterans Centennial silver dollar will be unveiled Oct. 9 in Washington, D.C. The coin will be released sometime in January.

The opening day Oct. 9 in Washington, D.C., for the Association of the United States Army’s annual meeting and exposition is the scene of the U.S. Mint’s unveiling of the winning obverse and reverse designs for the 2018 World War I American Veterans Centennial silver dollar.

The commemorative coin is to be issued sometime in January.

U.S. Mint welcomes a fourth metal to the American Eagle bullion program. Also in this week’s print issue of Coin World, we teach our readers about what a “weak-fatty” gold coin is and why you don’t want one in your collection.

The design unveiling is slated for 12:30 p.m. ET at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt. Vernon Place, in the AUSA National Meeting Press Operations Briefing Studio, Room 140B.

Participating in the design unveiling will be:

??Thomas Johnson, chief of Corporate Communications, United States Mint

??Ryan McCarthy, under secretary of the Army

??Col. Robert J. Dalessandro, U.S. Army (retired), chairman, U.S. World War I Centennial Commission

The silver dollar is authorized under provisions of Public Law 113-212, which calls for the production and release of up to 350,000 silver dollars in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

A $10 surcharge will be included in the purchase price. The net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint has recouped all of its production and associated costs, are to be paid to the United States Foundation for the Commemoration of the World Wars, to assist the World War I Centennial Commission in commemorating the centenary of World War I.

U.S. Mint officials have not yet announced when it will reveal approved designs for the Mint’s five silver medals, one each for the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard, intended to augment the coin program.