There are no household or product ordering limits for the Proof 2019-W American Eagle silver dollar.

The Proof 2019-W American Eagle silver dollar will go on sale in two different numismatic product options from the U.S. Mint on Jan. 10.

The 1-ounce .999 fine silver coin bearing the W Mint mark of the West Point Mint is being offered individually for $55.95 and in special Congratulations set packaging, for presentation and gift-giving purposes, for $56.95.

The Proof American Eagle silver dollar will have no product or household ordering limits.

As of the Dec. 16 Mint sales report, sales for the individual Proof 2018-W American Eagle silver dollar had totaled 335,455. The Mint had also sold 182 210-coin bulk packs of the same coin. Final but unaudited sales for the 2018 Congratulations set, containing a Proof 2018-W American Eagle silver dollar, are 19,267 sets.

The Proof 2019-W piece will be the first American Eagle coin in any finish to be released to the collecting public in 2019.

The Mint is scheduled for begin accepting orders Jan. 7 from authorized purchasers for 2019-dated American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins and American Buffalo gold bullion coins. Orders placed Jan. 7 are for pickup at the West Point Mint on Jan. 10, with coins entering the marketplace immediately after.

The authorized purchasers, which offer a two-way market buying and selling the bullion versions, are the only direct buyers of the bullion coins from the Mint. The coins are then resold to collectors, investors and other dealers at a small premium.

