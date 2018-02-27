The four-coin gold Proof set is being limited to a maximum of 18,000 sets.

The mintage limit has been set at 25,000 for the Proof 2018-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin.

The United States Mint is preparing to launch sales for the Proof 2018-W American Eagle gold coin series.

The Proof 2018-W American Eagle gold coins will be offered for sale by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon ET March 1.

Each of the five product options is limited to one of each product per household.

The Proof coins will offered in four sizes, each individually and in a four-coin Proof set.

Maximum individual sales of Proof American Eagle 1-ounce $50 coins will be 25,000 pieces. The American Eagle half-ounce $25 gold coin and quarter-ounce $10 gold coin will be restricted to individual sales of 7,100 coins in each size. The American Eagle tenth-ounce $5 gold coin has a product limit of 22,000 pieces.

The Proof set, packaging together one of each example of the four Proof coins, is being limited to an 18,000-set issue.

Pricing for the gold coins will be determined and released closer to the release date and is open to change weekly, based on delineations in the Mint’s pricing grid for coins containing precious metals. The pricing grid establishes incremental price changes based on a week’s range of closing spot prices of the metal on the London Metals Exchange. Depending on market movement in the spot price for gold, prices for the coins could go up, down or remain the same.

