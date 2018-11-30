Idaho will be recognized with the Frank Church River of No Return quarter dollar.

The San Antonio Missions National Historical Park quarter dollar is being issued to recognize the national historic site in Texas.

Guam is honored through the War in the Pacific National Historical Park quarter dollar.

The quarter dollar for the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands quarter dollar recognizes American Memorial Park.

The first America the Beautiful quarter dollar to make its entrance in 2019 is the Lowell National Historical Park coin set to enter circulation Feb. 4.

The U.S. Mint released images of struck examples of the five America the Beautiful quarter dollars to be issued during calendar year 2019.

The first coin commemorates Lowell National Historical Park in Massachusetts.

The coin is scheduled to be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on Feb. 4.

The U.S. Mint’s official launch ceremony for the Massachusetts coin is at 10 a.m. Eastern Time Feb. 6 at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 E. Merrimack St. in Lowell. Following the ceremony, attendees will be able to exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of the Uncirculated circulation-quality quarter dollars struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

A sponsoring bank for the coin exchange has not yet been announced.

Officials note that should a statewide snow emergency be declared on Feb. 6, the event will be moved to Feb. 7, at the same location and time, 10 a.m. ET.

On Feb. 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Mint will host a coin forum at the Lowell National Historical Park Visitor Center Theater, 246 Market St. in Lowell. The purpose of the forum is to inform attendees of the Mint’s coin and medal programs and receive input.

Jan. 15, the U.S. Mint’s first numismatic product featuring the 2019 quarter dollars will be released, the 2019-S America the Beautiful Quarters Proof set.

Release of Uncirculated circulation-quality quarter dollars in bags and rolls from the Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco Mints begins Feb. 4.

On Feb. 7, the U.S. Mint’s offer of the Uncirculated 5-ounce silver 2019-P Lowell National Historical Park quarter dollar begins.

The Lowell coin’s reverse, designed by Artistic Infusion Program artist Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill, depicts a mill girl working at a power loom with its prominent circular bobbin battery. A view of Lowell, including the Boott Mills clock tower, is seen through the window.

The release dates for each of the remaining four 2019 quarter dollars through the Federal Reserve are:

??April 1, American Memorial Park, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Design depicts a young Chamorro woman in traditional dress at the front of the Flag Circle and Court of Honor. She is resting her hand on the plaque whose text honors the sacrifice of those who died in the liberation of Saipan. Designed by AIP artist Donna Weaver and sculptured by Hemphill.

??June 3, War in the Pacific National Historical Park, Guam. Design depicts American forces coming ashore at Asan Bay, strengthening the number of troops on the island in the fight for Guam and its eventual liberation. Designed by Iskowitz and sculptured by Michael Gaudioso.

??Aug. 26, San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, Texas. Design depicts elements of the Spanish Colonial Real coin to pay tribute to the missions. Within the quadrants are symbols of the missions: wheat symbolizes farming; the arches and bell symbolize community; a lion represents Spanish cultural heritage; and a symbol of the San Antonio River represents irrigation methods and life-sustaining resources. Designed by AIP artist Chris Costello and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

??Nov. 4, Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, Idaho. Design depicts a piloted drift boat on the rushing river encompassed by the trees and rock formations of the wilderness. Designed by AIP artist Emily Damstra and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Renata Gordon.

