US Mint readies spring release of numismatic products

Images courtesy of U.S. Mint.

Uncirculated 2018-P Apostle Islands National Lakeshore 5-ounce silver quarter will be available directly from the U.S. Mint.

Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

Among upcoming U.S. Mint numismatic products is the Uncirculated 2018-P 5-ounce silver Apostle Islands National Lakeshore quarter dollar.

The United States Mint will be releasing a plethora of numismatic products in April, May and June.

??April 9 — 2018 Apostle Islands National Lakeshore rolls and bags: circulation-quality copper-nickel clad quarter dollars available in two-roll sets (Philadelphia and Denver Mints, $32.95); three-roll sets (Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco, Mints $46.95), 40-coin rolls (San Francisco Mint, $18.95), and 100-coin bags (all three Mints, $34.95 per bag per Mint).

??April 13 — Uncirculated 2018-P Apostle Islands National Lakeshore 5-ounce silver coin — 3-inch .999 fine silver version of the America the Beautiful quarter dollar, $154.95, mintage limit 20,000, bears Philadelphia Mint’s P Mint mark.

??April 17 — 2018 Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Quarter, three-coin set: includes an Uncirculated Mint set quality copper-nickel clad quarter dollar from the Philadelphia Mint, an Uncirculated Mint set quality copper-nickel clad quarter dollar from the Denver Mint, and a Proof copper-nickel clad quarter dollar from the San Francisco Mint.

??April 24 — 2018-S Silver Proof set: 10-coin set comprising a copper-plated zinc Lincoln cent, a copper-nickel Jefferson 5-cent coin, a manganese-brass clad Native American dollar, and .900 fine silver Roosevelt dimes, Kennedy half dollar and America the Beautiful quarter dollars reflecting Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Voyageurs National Park, Cumberland Island National Seashore and Block Island National Wildlife Refuge. All coins from San Francisco Mint. Pricing not yet announced.

??May 10 — Proof 2018-W American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coin, maximum mintage not announced, pricing closer to release date, pricing subject to change according to pricing grid for coins containing precious metals. Struck at West Point Mint.

??May 14 — 2018 Uncirculated Coin set: 20-coin set containing 10 coins each from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, no product limit, pricing not yet available.

??May 24 — Uncirculated 2018-W American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver coin: struck at the West Point Mint, product limit and pricing not yet announced.

??June 11 — 2018 Voyageurs National Park rolls and bag: options and pricing the same as Apostle Islands National Lakeshore quarter dollars.

??June 14 — Uncirculated 2018-P Voyageurs National Park 5-ounce silver coin: pricing the same as Apostle Islands National Lakeshore coin.

??June 19 — 2018 Voyageurs National Park quarter three-coin set: pricing the same as Apostle Islands National Lakeshore set.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter