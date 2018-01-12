U.S. Mint raises prices in 2018: Week's Most Read
- Published: Jan 12, 2018, 5 AM
Another week has come to a close, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.
To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Freed slaves in Sierra Leone order coins struck in Britain: A Proof presentation example of the 1791 Sierra Leone 100-cent coin realized the equivalent of $24,130 U.S. at auction Dec. 8 in London.
4. Giant gold nugget from Australia highlights Swiss auction: A 121.8-ounce gold nugget sold in Hess-Divo’s Nov. 30 auction for the equivalent of $316,876 U.S. See what made it special.
3. Light and Dark sides win with sale of commemorative Star Wars notes: Special commemorative notes celebrating the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi were sold for charity.
2. First look at the 2018-W American Liberty 10th-ounce gold coin: Collectors attending the FUN convention in Florida were the first to get a chance to see the 2018 American Liberty 10th-ounce gold coin.
1. 2018 will be a bit more expensive for U.S. Mint customers: You’ll be paying a bit more for certain U.S. Mint products in 2018. Learn what is going up in price and how much more it will cost you this year.
