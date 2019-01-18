The Bureau of Engraving and Printing‘s series of engraved prints for the Apollo 11 commemoration launches with this piece titled “Mission,” priced at $20.

The 2019-S Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Half Dollar Coin sets contains a Proof commemorative half dollar and an Enhanced Reverse Proof Kennedy half dollar. The set’s price is $53.95.

United States Mint customers will be paying $224.95 for the Proof 2019-P Apollo 11 50th Anniversary 5-ounce silver dollar when it goes on sale at noon Eastern Time Jan. 24.

The pricing includes a $50 surcharge per coin.

The Mint released the prices for all of the Apollo 11 commemorative coins and related products except the gold $5 coin, which will be priced close to the release date. Introductory prices are good through 3 p.m. Feb. 25, after which each single coin option increases $5. The 5-ounce silver coin is limited to 100,000 coins and restricted to a household ordering limit of five coins. The coins are struck at the Philadelphia Mint and bear the P Mint mark.

The Uncirculated and Proof gold $5 coins, struck at the West Point Mint and bearing its W Mint mark, are limited to an authorized combined mintage of 50,000 coins. Each version is limited to one order per household. Prices for each gold coin option, when determined, will carry a $35 surcharge.

The Proof and Uncirculated 1.5-inch silver dollars are struck at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark. Combined maximum mintage is 400,000 coins, with a household order limit of 100 coins per option. Pricing is $54.95 for the Proof coin and $51.95 for the Uncirculated dollar. Prices include a $10 surcharge per coin.

The Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar, being struck at the San Francisco Mint, has the S Mint mark, and the Uncirculated version, from the Denver Mint, has the D Mint mark. Their combined mintage is a maximum of 750,000 coins, with no household order limit. The Proof half dollar is offered at $27.95 each, and the Uncirculated coin at 25.95. Pricing for each option includes a $5 surcharge.

Also to be offered is a limited-edition half dollar set featuring a Proof 2019-S Apollo 11 50th Anniversary half dollar and an Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S Kennedy half dollar. Restricted to 100,000 sets and a household order limit of five sets, the set is offered at $53.95, which includes the surcharge on the commem.

The Mint is also offering for sale a commemorative intaglio engraved print produced by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

Priced at $20 each, the 8.5-inch by 11-inch Mission print features an embossing of Apollo 11 and the lunar surface with an engraving of President John F. Kennedy and the inscription “We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”

The U.S. Mint will also jointly market, with the Royal Australian Mint, a special set containing a U.S. Apollo 11 half dollar and an Australian 1-ounce silver $5 coin celebrating the anniversary.

The Royal Australian Mint will sell the set, beginning at a date and price still to be revealed, with the United States Mint website providing a link to the Australian website.

