U.S. Mint prepares for Kennedy silver half dollar set sales

United States Mint officials have announced product limits for the silver and copper-nickel clad sets of Kennedy half dollars celebrating the coin's 50th anniversary.

The 50th Anniversary Kennedy 2014 Half-Dollar Silver Coin Collection will be limited to an edition of 300,000 sets, with more than 180,000 sets available for immediate delivery, according to the Mint.

In addition, the Mint announced a product limit of 200,000 for the 50th Anniversary Kennedy 2014 Half-Dollar Uncirculated Coin Set. As of Oct. 19, the Mint had reported sales of 134,631 sets.

The Mint's latest press release on the program, which follows, also encourages customers to update their accounts at the Mint website if they have not done so since the Mint's new website was launched. The press release follows:

"In advance of the launch of the 50th Anniversary Kennedy 2014 Half-Dollar Silver Coin Collection (Product Code: K13), which goes on sale at noon Eastern Time on Tuesday, Oct. 28, the United States Mint has determined a product limit of 300,000 units. In anticipation of the high demand for the set, more than 180,000 units will be immediately available when it goes on sale Tuesday. Coins can be purchased online through the Mint’s e-commerce site (catalog.usmint.gov) or by calling 1-800-USA-MINT.

"In addition, the Mint has determined a product limit of 200,000 for the 50th Anniversary Kennedy 2014 Half-Dollar Uncirculated Coin Set (K14), which went on sale in July of this year. Household order limits for both products stand at five per household.

"As noted in previous communications, the Mint encourages all customers to access their user accounts prior to making online purchases. By logging on in advance, customers can confirm account settings, check order status and – to expedite shopping – reset their passwords. Steps to do so are as follows:

"1. Use your existing U.S. Mint Login

"2. Enter your existing password

"3. You will then receive an e-mail and be prompted to reset your password"

