U.S. Mint plans special products in 2015 and 2016

A special coin release is being planned by the U.S. Mint in conjunction with the 2015 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money.

Mint officials did not disclose details about the special coin.

The Mint is also looking at multiple numismatic product option possibilities for 2016 in anticipation of the centennial anniversaries for the Winged Liberty Head dime (aka, the Mercury dime), Standing Liberty quarter dollar and Walking Liberty half dollar.

Meeting Aug. 7 with Coin World at the 2014 convention in Rosemont, Ill., Deputy U.S. Mint Director Richard A. Peterson said the final product approved for the 2015 show release will be a hit with the collecting public.

“We like the rhythm the Mint is on,” Peterson said, his statement coming on the heels of the successful Aug. 5 launch of the 1964–2014-W Proof gold Kennedy half dollar.

“We have something in the hopper for the next ANA [show] for collectors to look forward to. We want to bring something phenomenal out for collectors.”

J. Marc Landry, the Mint’s acting associate director for sales and marketing, said statutory authorization would be required for some options the Mint is considering for 2016 release in gold, silver and clad compositions.

“We’re looking on the horizon, years in advance,” Peterson said. “We want to issue some products that will really excite collectors.”