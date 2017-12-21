US Mint planning ahead for quarter launches

The sea caves at Devils Island in Wisconsin are featured on the reverse of the 2018 Apostle Islands National Seashore quarter dollar.

For collectors planning ahead for numismatic travels during 2018, the U.S. Mint has announced preliminary details for April’s official launch ceremony for the Apostle Islands National Seashore quarter dollar in Wisconsin.

The coin will be the 42nd of the 56 being issued in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The quarter launch ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Central Time, on Wednesday, April 11, at Legendary Waters Resort, 37600 Onigamiing Drive, in Red Cliff, Wisconsin.

The ceremony will be followed by a coin exchange, during which attendees can exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of Uncirculated circulation-quality quarter dollars. U.S. Mint officials did not disclose whether coins to be made available will be from production at the Denver Mint, with the D Mint mark, or the Philadelphia Mint, with the P Mint mark on the obverse.

U.S. Mint officials indicate the sponsoring bank for the coin exchange is not yet finalized.

From 6 to 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 10, the U.S. Mint will host a coin forum at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center, 29270 County Highway G in Ashland, Wisconsin, where Mint officials will outline upcoming coin and medal programs and receive collector feedback.

The reverse of the Apostle Islands National Seashore quarter dollar was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Richard Masters and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Renata Gordon. Masters’ design depicts the sea caves at Devils Island with the lighthouse in the background and a kayaker paddling in the foreground.

Unless the Treasury secretary announces before the end of 2018 an intent to order a second round of 56 quarter dollars under the ATB program, the program will conclude in 2021 with release of the quarter dollar representing the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Alabama.

The obverse design of the subsequent quarter dollar would revert to sculptor John Flanagan’s original portrait of George Washington, used for the Washington quarter dollar from 1932 through 1998. The mandated reverse design would comprise a rendition of Washington crossing the Delaware with his troops during the Revolutionary War. The same theme was used for the reverse of the 1999 New Jersey State quarter dollar.