U.S. Mint holds Everglades National Park quarter launch ceremony

Children hold the brand new Everglades National Park quarters they received at the Everglades National Park America the Beautiful Quarter launch in Homestead, Fla. on December 4, 2014.

The U.S. Mint held a launch ceremony for its latest America the Beautiful quarter, which honors Everglades National Park, Thursday in Homestead, Fla.

According to Mint spokesperson Michael White, more than 1,000 people attended the cermony, 700 of which were schoolchildren, and $21,000 in quarters were exchanged.

With the Mint, and others, tweeting out and posting pictures and status updates live from the event throughout the day Thursday, Coin World gathered the most interesting ones and put them in the Storify story below.

