U.S. Mint launches redesigned website with new ordering system

The U.S. Mint’s new-look website was relaunched Wednesday morning along with a new order management system aimed at providing customers with an easier buying experience.

Increased user-friendliness, enhanced order-tracking, and improved customer support are all things the Mint hoped to accomplish with its new system, according to a Wednesday morning email to media members from Mint spokesperson Michael White.

Customers were not able to access the order management system between Sept. 27 and Sept. 30, as the Mint switched over to the new platform.



Promoted on the redesigned site Wednesday morning is a YouTube video message from Richard Peterson, the Mint’s deputy director.

In the video, Peterson touts the new platform as "a modern ecommerce shopping experience" and labels the previous site and ordering system as "aging and antiquated."

The full video can be viewed above.

