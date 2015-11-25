US Mint mails Holiday 2015 numismatic gift catalog

A total of 1.5 million holiday gift catalogs featuring numismatic products from the U.S. Mint were mailed to Mint customers and potential customers. The catalog, above left, was sent to 1 million Mint customers; the one at right, to 500,000 potential customers from rented mailing lists. The inside contents of the catalogs are the same.

Collectors can look for gift ideas in the U.S. Mint's Holiday 2015 numismatic product catalog.

Holiday 2015 gift catalogs offering numismatic products from the United States Mint have been mailed to a combined total of 1.5 million Mint customers and potential customers.

Mint spokesman Michael White said Nov. 24 that 1 million of the catalogs were mailed to U.S. Mint customers and another 500,000 to addresses from rented mailing lists.

The catalog sent to Mint customers features the 2015 Native American dollar against a backdrop of a sepia-colored wintry scene. The predominantly red-cover catalog mailing to non-customers illustrates the 2015 American Liberty High Relief $100 gold coin.

The product offerings inside the catalogs are the same, according to White.

Gold products include the 2015 American Liberty High Relief $100 coin; Proof 2015-W American Buffalo $50 coin and the single-coin options for the four sizes of Proof 2015-W American Eagles; and 2015-W Proof and Uncirculated First Spouse $10 coins depicting Bess Truman, Mamie Eisenhower, Jacqueline Kennedy and Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson.

Commemorative coins available in the catalog are the 2015 March of Dimes silver dollar and the 2015 U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary gold $5 half eagle, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar.

Other products include the Proof and Uncirculated 2015-W American Eagle silver dollars; 2015 Birth, Congratulations and Happy Birthday coin sets; Uncirculated 2015-P America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver coins; 2015 Presidential $1 Coin and First Spouse Medal sets for the Trumans, Eisenhowers and Johnsons; 2015 Presidential $1 Four-coin sets from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints; 2015-S Proof and Silver Proof sets; 2015 Uncirculated Mint set; 2015 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin sets; 2015 America the Beautiful Quarters Proof and Silver Proof sets; 2015 American Presidency $1 Coin Covers; 2014 and 2015 Presidential $1 Coin Proof sets; and bronze duplicates of congressional gold medals, featuring the American Fighter Aces, Tuskegee Airmen, Monuments Men and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

