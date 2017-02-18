US Mint lowers prices on some 2017 coin products

The edge of the 5-ounce silver quarter dollar is marked incuse with the weight and fineness in silver.

The Uncirculated 2017-P Effigy Mounds National Monument 5-ounce silver quarter dollar is scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon ET March 7.

The 2017-S clad Proof set is one of several annual sets that will have a lower purchase price than the 2016 version had, because it won't contain Presidential dollar coins. The Presidential $1 Coin Program ended in 2016.

Prices for three annual numismatic products to be released in 2017 by the U.S. Mintwill be lower than the prices for 2016 editions of the sets, because the 2017 products will not contain Presidential dollars, for the first time in a decade.

The 10-year Presidential $1 Coin Program was completed in 2016.

The sets that are affected by the price reductions include various Proof sets and the Uncirculated Mint set.

The price of the 2017-S Proof set containing all issues in base metals is $26.95, compared to the 2016 price of $31.95, since the set in 2017 will contain only 10 coins. The set goes on sale March 29 at noon ET.

The price of the 2017-S Silver Proof set is $47.95 compared to last year’s $52.95 price, and the 2017 Uncirculated Mint set costs $20.95 compared to the 2016 cost of $26.95. Release dates for these two annual sets are not yet announced.

The 2017-S Silver Proof set will contain the same number and denominations of coins as the Proof set, but the Roosevelt dime, five America the Beautiful quarter dollars and Kennedy half dollar are struck on 90 percent silver planchets instead of copper-nickel clad planchets. The remaining coins will be struck in their standard compositions.

The 2017 Uncirculated Mint set, containing specially struck Uncirculated coins of each denomination, cent through dollar, from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints, will contain six fewer coins than the 2016 set, which held the final coins struck for the Presidential $1 Coin Program.

The Uncirculated Mint set will also contain the one-year type Philadelphia Mint cent that bears, for the first time in the Mint’s history, the P Mint mark.

All three sets will include the manganese-brass clad Native American dollar coin for 2017.

The 2017 Native American dollar reverse commemorates the contributions of Sequoyah, inventor of the Cherokee Syllabary. The coin is already available in roll and bag quantities from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints.

Product schedule

The U.S. Mint has also announced release dates through March 29 for other numismatic products to be offered:

March 2 — Proof 2017-W American Eagle gold coins, including the single tenth-ounce, quarter-ounce, half-ounce and 1-ounce coins as well as the four-coin gold Proof set.

March 7 — Uncirculated 2017-P Effigy Mounds National Monument 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

March 23 — Proof 2017-W American Eagle silver dollar.

Order from the Mint online at https://catalog.usmint.gov, or telephone the Mint ordering line at 800-872-6468.