Lou Hoover First Spouse coins set for Aug. 14 U.S. Mint release

The U.S. Mint will open sales for the 2014 First Spouse Series half-ounce Lou Hoover gold coins Aug. 14 at noon Eastern Daylight Time.

The Proof and Uncirculated Lou Hoover coins will be struck at the Mint's West Point facility. The maximum mintage is set at 10,000 for all product options, with customer demand determining the ratio of Proof coins to Uncirculated coins produced. Pricing will be based on the Mint's gold pricing structure.

The obverse of the half-ounce .9999 fine gold coin was designed by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Susan Gamble and sculpted by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Michael Gaudioso. The design includes Hoover's portrait and the inscriptions LOU HOOVER, IN GOD WE TRUST, LIBERTY, 2014, 31st and 1929 – 1933.

The coin's reverse was designed by AIP artist Richard Masters and sculpted by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Jim Licaretz. The design features a late 1920s radio, an homage to her being the first First Lady to make a public radio address. Reverse inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, $10, 1/2 OZ. and .9999 FINE GOLD.

Orders will be accepted at the Mint’s online catalog and at 800-872-6468, while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-6468. A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.