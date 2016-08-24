U.S. Mint seeks to hire bulk product manager

The U.S. Mint plans to boost its sales of numismatic products through bulk purchases.

The United States Mint is seeking to fill the newly created position of bulk manager to oversee and boost sales of the bureau’s numismatic products through bulk purchases.

“We want to ensure we provide good service to the bulk dealers we work with,” according to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White.

The new position of bulk manager, Sales Operations Branch, is located within the Mint’s Numismatic and Bullion Department.

Connect with Coin World:

The Mint is accepting applications for the position through Sept. 1 at USAJobs.com here.

Bulk dealers are those dealers approved by the Mint to be given the opportunity to buy designated numismatic products in bulk quantities, often at discounts below retail prices. These products often include annual coin products like Proof sets, commemorative coins and any other product selected for bulk purchase status.

The bulk manager will be responsible for the development and marketing of current products and creation of new products.