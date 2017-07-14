Thomas D. Rogers Sr.’s Soaring Eagle Above America design, first introduced on the reverse of the Proof 1997-W inaugural issue, returns to the reverse of the 2017-W 20th anniversary release.

Orders for the 10,000 Proof platinum 2017-W American Eagle $100 coin are no longer restricted to one coin per household.

The U.S. Mint sold nearly 77 percent of the maximum mintage of 10,000 Proof 2017-W American Eagle platinum $100 coins during the first week of sales, which began at noon ET July 6.

Through July 13, sales reached 7,695 coins at $1,300 per coin, according to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White.

Mint officials report that 5,230 coins were sold opening day July 6.

The initial ordering restriction of one coin per household imposed July 6 was lifted just before noon July 10, according to White.

The 2017 issue celebrates the 20th anniversary of the American Eagle platinum coin series.

The anniversary coin witnesses the return to the Proof coin of U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Thomas D. Rogers Sr.’s Soaring Eagle Above America design. The design was introduced on the reverse of the Proof and bullion American Eagle coins in 1997. Beginning in 1998, thematic designs annually replaced each consecutive reverse design for the Proof coins in the program. Meanwhile, Rogers’ design has held its place on the bullion version of the platinum coins.

Sales of the 2017 edition have been slower than for the 2016 edition, which had a distinctive one-year reverse design; the 2016-W American Eagle platinum coin, also with a mintage of 10,000 pieces, sold out in approximately 56 minutes at a price of $1,350 per coin. The 2015-W coin also sold out immediately, but it had a mintage of just 4,000 pieces and was priced at $1,200 per coin.

U.S. Mint Sculptor Engraver John Mercanti’s Liberty Looking to the Future obverse design for the American Eagle platinum coin series has appeared on both versions of all the platinum coins since the series’ 1997 introduction.

An Uncirculated American Eagle 1-ounce platinum version was introduced in 2006 with the same reverse design as found on the regular bullion versions.

Rogers and Mercanti are now retired from the Mint’s engraving staff.

The $1,300-per-coin price was still in effect July 13.

The price is established according to the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for numismatic products coins containing precious metals coins. Pricing is subject to change weekly depending on trends in the markets.