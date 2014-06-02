U.S. Mint removes caps for silver Eagles purchasers

Silver American Eagle bullion coin sales are poised to establish a new annual sales record if the current pace is maintained.

The U.S. Mint will no longer place limits on the number of silver American Eagle bullion coins that can be bought by one authorized purchaser.

"We are pleased to announce that effective Monday, June 2, 2014, we will no longer be on allocations for the American Eagle Silver Bullion Coin Program,” an alert from the U.S. Mint to its authorized purchasers sent on May 30 reads. "Authorized Purchasers will be allowed to purchase as many American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins as they wish. The United States Mint will continue to monitor its Silver Eagle Bullion Coin demand and adjust its bullion coin production accordingly."

The rationing was implemented in January 2013 in response to high demand that drained the Mint’s silver blank supply, as reported previously in Coin World.

Sales of the American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin are on a pace to top the record set in 2013. Sales during the record calendar year of 2013 reached 42,675,000 coins. Through May (according to information available at the Mint website as of June 2), the Mint had sold 21,436,500 American Eagle silver bullion coins.