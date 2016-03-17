Mint launches National Park Service Centennial coins

The Uncirculated 2016-D version of the National Park Service Centennial copper-nickel clad half dollar is being struck at the Denver Mint and bears the D Mint mark.

The obverse of the National Park Service Centennial copper-nickel clad half dollar captures the wonderment that the country’s national parks have to offer. The Proof version with the San Francisco Mint's S Mint mark is illustrated.

The Uncirculated version of the 2016-P National Park Service Centennial silver dollar is also struck at the Philadelphia.

The 2016 National Park Service Centennial silver dollar depicts the Old Faitful geyser in Yellowstone National Park on the obverse and a Latina Folklórico dancer on the reverse. The Proof version is shown.

The gold versions of the National Park Service Centennial gold coins, including the Uncirculated version, shown, are being struck at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark.

The 2016-W National Park Service Centennial gold $5 coins were designed and engraved by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.

Introductory sales by the U.S. Mint for the Proof and Uncirculated 2016 National Park Service Centennial gold $5 half eagle, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar will begin at noon Eastern Time March 24.

The introductory sales period will run through 3 p.m. Eastern Time April 25, after which regular issue prices will be in effect.

Pricing for the copper-nickel clad half dollars and silver dollars are disclosed below. Prices for the Proof and Uncirculated 2016-W gold coins will be disclosed closer to the release date, and are subject to change according to the U.S. Mint's Pricing Grid for coins containing precious metals.

Connect with Coin World:

Prices for each numismatic product option, with the introductory price first, followed by the regular issue price, follow:

??Single Proof 2016-P silver dollar, $45.95/$50.95.

??Single Uncirculated 2016-P silver dollar, $44.95/$49.95.

??Single Proof 2016-S copper-nickel clad half dollar, $21.95/$25.95.

??Single Uncirculated 2016-D copper-nickel clad half dollar, $20.95/$24.95.

??Three-coin Proof set, per pricing grid. The three-coin Proof set is limited to a release of 15,000 sets, with a limit of two sets per household.

Designs details

The obverse and reverse of the 2016-W National Park Service gold $5 coins were designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.

The obverse features conjoined portraits facing left of naturalist John Muir and President Theodore Roosevelt, the founder of the National Park System. Yosemite National Park’s Half Dome is featured in the background.

The reverse features the National Park Service logo.

The obverse of the silver dollar was designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna. The design features Yellowstone National Park’s Old Faithful geyser and a bison.

The reverse, designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Chris Costello and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Jim Licaretz, depicts a Latina Folklórico dancer and the National Park Service logo, representing the multi-faceted cultural experience found in America’s national parks.

U.S. Mint AIP artist Barbara Fox designed the copper-nickel clad half dollar obverse sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso. The design highlights a hiker discovering the majesty of the wilderness and a small child discovering a frog hiding in ferns, celebrating the diversity and breadth of the National Park Service.

U.S. Mint AIP artist Thomas Hipschen designed the half dollar reverse, which was sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Charles L. Vickers. The design features a rendition of the National Park Service logo.

Production

The gold coins are being struck at the West Point Mint and bear the W Mint mark. The silver dollars are being struck at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark.

The Proof 2016-S National Park Service Centennial copper-nickel clad half dollar is being struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark. The Uncirculated 2016-D National Park Service Centennial copper-nickel clad half dollar is being struck at the Denver Mint with the D Mint mark.

Under provisions of Public Law 113-291, the maximum number of gold coins to be struck, combined, is 100,000 coins. The maximum silver dollar output and release is 500,000. A maximum of 750,000 is permitted for the copper-nickel clad half dollars.

The purchase price of each gold coin carries a $35 surcharge; each silver dollar, a $10 surcharge; and each copper-nickel clad half dollar, a $5 surcharge.

The net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint recoups all production and associated costs, are to be paid to the National Park Foundation “for projects and programs that help preserve and protect resources under the stewardship of the National Park Service and promote public enjoyment and appreciation of those resources.”