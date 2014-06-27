US Coins
First Spouse, Kennedy Anniversary coins among Mint's July releases
- Published: Jun 27, 2014, 11 AM
With June winding down, it's a great time to check in with the U.S. Mint for its upcoming product schedule and see what coins will be hitting the market in July.
Here's a very quick look at the new releases the Mint has planned for the month, sorted by date and including prices:
July 8
- 2014 America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated coin set ($12.95)
July 10
- 2014 First Spouse Series half-ounce gold Proof coin featuring Florence Harding (TBD)
- 2014 First Spouse Series half-ounce gold Uncirculated coin featuring Florence Harding (TBD)
- 2014 Herbert Hoover $1 coin cover ($19.95)
July 17
- 2014 First Spouse Series half-ounce gold Proof coin featuring Grace Coolidge (TBD)
- 2014 First Spouse Series half-ounce gold Uncirculated coin featuring Grace Coolidge (TBD)
July 24
- 50th Anniversary Kennedy half dollar Uncirculated coin set ($9.95)
July 28
- 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame Young Collector’s Set (TBD)
Any items you are excited for? Let us know in the comment section below!
