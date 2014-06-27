First Spouse, Kennedy Anniversary coins among Mint's July releases

With June winding down, it's a great time to check in with the U.S. Mint for its upcoming product schedule and see what coins will be hitting the market in July.

Here's a very quick look at the new releases the Mint has planned for the month, sorted by date and including prices:

July 8

2014 America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated coin set ($12.95)

July 10

2014 First Spouse Series half-ounce gold Proof coin featuring Florence Harding (TBD)

2014 First Spouse Series half-ounce gold Uncirculated coin featuring Florence Harding (TBD)

2014 Herbert Hoover $1 coin cover ($19.95)

July 17

2014 First Spouse Series half-ounce gold Proof coin featuring Grace Coolidge (TBD)

2014 First Spouse Series half-ounce gold Uncirculated coin featuring Grace Coolidge (TBD)

July 24

50th Anniversary Kennedy half dollar Uncirculated coin set ($9.95)

July 28

2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame Young Collector’s Set (TBD)

Any items you are excited for? Let us know in the comment section below!