Mint's June releases include ATB Uncirculated coin, Hoover $1 sets

The 2014 America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver Uncirculated coin featuring Arches National Park is among the U.S. Mint's new releases in June.

Image courtesy of the U.S. Mint

With a new month underway, it's a great time to check in with the U.S. Mint for its upcoming product schedule.

Here's a very quick look at the new releases the Mint has planned for June, sorted by date and including prices:

June 9

  • One-, two- and three-roll sets of 2014 America the Beautiful quarters, Arches National Park ($18.95, $32.95 and $46.95, respectively)
  • 100-coin bag of 2014 America the Beautiful quarters, Arches National Park ($34.95)

June 12

  • 2014 America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver Uncirculated coin, Arches National Park ($154.95)

June 19

  • Presidential $1 coin rolls, Herbert Hoover ($32.95)
  • Presidential $1 100-coin bags, Herbert Hoover ($111.95)
  • Presidential $1 250-coin box, Herbert Hoover ($275.95)

June 24

  • 2014 America the Beautiful three-coin set, Arches National Park ($9.95)
