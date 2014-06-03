US Coins
Mint's June releases include ATB Uncirculated coin, Hoover $1 sets
- Published: Jun 3, 2014, 11 AM
The 2014 America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver Uncirculated coin featuring Arches National Park is among the U.S. Mint's new releases in June.
With a new month underway, it's a great time to check in with the U.S. Mint for its upcoming product schedule.
Here's a very quick look at the new releases the Mint has planned for June, sorted by date and including prices:
June 9
- One-, two- and three-roll sets of 2014 America the Beautiful quarters, Arches National Park ($18.95, $32.95 and $46.95, respectively)
- 100-coin bag of 2014 America the Beautiful quarters, Arches National Park ($34.95)
June 12
- 2014 America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver Uncirculated coin, Arches National Park ($154.95)
June 19
- Presidential $1 coin rolls, Herbert Hoover ($32.95)
- Presidential $1 100-coin bags, Herbert Hoover ($111.95)
- Presidential $1 250-coin box, Herbert Hoover ($275.95)
June 24
- 2014 America the Beautiful three-coin set, Arches National Park ($9.95)
Any items you are excited for? Let us know in the comment section below!
Community Comments
