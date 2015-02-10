The U.S. Mint is live-tweeting today's Homestead quarter launch
- Published: Feb 10, 2015, 6 AM
Thanks to everyone who contributed to making the Homestead National Monument quarter launch a big success! #USMint pic.twitter.com/kNKQD6qQ8y— United States Mint (@usmint) February 10, 2015
Associate director of manufacturing Dave Croft speaks at the #HomesteadNM America the Beautiful quarter launch. pic.twitter.com/wNf4UWMu6i— United States Mint (@usmint) February 10, 2015
Mike Wolfe, pipe carrier of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska, gave an American Indian blessing for the coin launch. pic.twitter.com/WPary87IkK— United States Mint (@usmint) February 10, 2015
Gage County Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol presented the colors for the #HomesteadNM quarter launch. pic.twitter.com/tEsdlYSo8i— United States Mint (@usmint) February 10, 2015
Prelaunch entertainment continues ahead of the HomesteadNM quarter launch at 10 a.m. CST. #USMint pic.twitter.com/DJt9QtbS0M— United States Mint (@usmint) February 10, 2015
Where will you be when the #HomesteadNM quarter is launched today at Beatrice High School at 10 a.m.? pic.twitter.com/pYn8MO7RQy— United States Mint (@usmint) February 10, 2015
Prelaunch entertainment has begun at Beatrice High School, with the BHS Chamber Choir. pic.twitter.com/Nehpzr1v7g— United States Mint (@usmint) February 10, 2015
#HomesteadNM Quarter ice sculpture being created at Beatrice High School. One hour to the coin launch! pic.twitter.com/xeiHpDNQ6M— United States Mint (@usmint) February 10, 2015
Join us today for the historic Homestead National Monument of America Quarter Launch! #HomesteadQuarter #USMint pic.twitter.com/uGRjlVZCSZ— United States Mint (@usmint) February 10, 2015
#HomesteadNM America the Beautiful Quarter launch today at 10 a.m. #USMint. pic.twitter.com/KZPYXljVoa— United States Mint (@usmint) February 10, 2015
#USMint & #HomesteadNM officials are at Beatrice High School preparing for the quarter launch at 10 a.m. CST today. pic.twitter.com/OZ2GYpAnEP— United States Mint (@usmint) February 10, 2015
Lively Q&A during the coin forum with Dave Croft, #USMint associate director of manufacturing. #HomesteadNM. pic.twitter.com/h6tHGWdJwz— United States Mint (@usmint) February 10, 2015
Impressive public turnout for the coin forum. #Homestead National Monument of America. pic.twitter.com/87lt7KV4NZ— United States Mint (@usmint) February 10, 2015
