U.S. Mint releases related to new America the Beautiful coin set

The official launch ceremony for the 2014 Great Sand Dunes National Park quarter dollar will be held in the Dunes parking lot in Mosca, Colo.

The U.S. Mint will open sales of rolls and bags of circulating quality America the Beautiful Quarters Program coins honoring Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado on Aug. 25 at noon Eastern Time.

The coins in the bags and rolls were struck on the main production floors of the Mint's facilities in Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco, while the three-roll set contains coins from all three facilities. Unlike the "P" and "D" Mint mark quarters, those with the "S" Mint mark will not be released into circulation.

Product options with mint marks and prices are as follows:

100-coin bag (P, D or S), $34.95

Two 40-coin roll set (P and D), $32.95

Single 40-coin roll (S), $18.95

Three-roll set (P, D and S), $46.95

The special numismatic wrapping for the coin rolls displays the name "Great Sand Dunes National Park"; the abbreviation "CO" for Colorado; "$10," the face value of its contents; and "P," "D," or "S" for the mint of origin. The canvas bags have a tag with "Great Sand Dunes National Park National Park"; "CO"; and "P," "D," or "S.”

Customers may place their orders online or by calling 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468. A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.