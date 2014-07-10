Grace Coolidge First Spouse gold coin to be released July 17

The U.S. Mint’s Grace Coolidge First Spouse Series gold coins will be made available July 17, the second First Spouse release of the month.



The newest First Spouse gold coin, which will come one week after the July 10 release of the Florence Harding edition, will go on sale at 12 p.m. ET. Pricing will be based on the U.S. Mint's gold pricing structure and announced closer to the release.



The Grace Coolidge obverse designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver Phebe Hemphill portrays Coolidge along with the inscriptions, GRACE COOLIDGE, IN GOD WE TRUST, LIBERTY, 2014, 30TH and 1923-1929.



Coolidge promoted education for the deaf and drew attention to the needs of the disabled, so the reverse, designed by AIP designer Frank Morris and sculpted by Jim Licaretz, depicts three hands fingerspelling the letters "U," "S” and "A" in American Sign Language against the backdrop of the White House.



Inscriptions featured on the reverse are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, $10, 1/2 OZ. and .9999 FINE GOLD.



Proof and Uncirculated versions of the half-ounce coin will be struck at the West Point Mint, with the ratio of Proof to Uncirculated strikes to be determined by customer demand.



Orders will be accepted on the U.S. Mint’s website and by calling 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment should dial 888-321-6468. A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.